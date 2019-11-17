KAISER, Jerri Lee, 79, a longtime resident of Quinton, died Wednesday, the sixth of November. Jerri was born in 1940 in Camas, Wash., the only child of Howard and Merle Rich. She earned a B.S. in education from PSU and an MS as a reading specialist from NU. In 1966, Jerri married Fredrick Kaiser, and embarked with him on a 20-year career in the U.S. Army. During that time, while living in seven states and Germany, she taught grades 1 through 9, piano and crafts. While at Fort Sill, Okla., Jerri was awarded the Molly Pitcher Award for her service to the community and to the Officers' Wives Club. In 1986, after moving to NoVa. upon Fred's military retirement, Jerri joined Northrop Grumman, starting as a proposal editor and retiring as department head. She and Fred moved to Quinton in 2000, to be near their grandchildren, and the "special days" she spent with them were some of the best of her life. In her later years, she drew closer to the Lord, and was a faithful member of Christ Presbyterian Church in Richmond. Jerri was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and friend, and a talented artist and cook. Her hospitality and sense of humor made her much-loved in the many communities in which she lived. She is survived by her husband, LTC (Ret.) Fredrick G. Kaiser; her daughter, Kelly Kaiser Hargreaves (Dan); her son, Jason Kaiser (Meredith); and five grandchildren, Evan, Analiese and Ames Hargreaves and Elizabeth and Stephen Kaiser. Services will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church on Saturday, November 23, at 11 a.m. and memorial gifts may be made to the church. "I shall dwell in the house of the LORD forever." Ps. 23:6View online memorial