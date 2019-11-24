KAMPS, Henry H., December 11, 1932 - November 19, 2019. Henry died at home with his wife and family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; one son, George, wife, Cindy; and five grandchildren, Kaleigh and Zachariah Kamps, Christopher, Hannah and Ethan Lindquist. Henry served two years in the United States Navy, and was a 1959 graduate of the University of Richmond. He was a Rep. for Westwood and Owen Labs. Later he formed and owned Harold Pharmacal, making dermatological products. After a very successful venture, he sold the company and retired in 1994. There will be a private family service with a Celebration of Life event in the spring for neighbors and friends. TBA.View online memorial