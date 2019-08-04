KAPLAN, HERBERT

KAPLAN, Dr. Herbert, known to friends and family as "Herbie," passed away on July 22, 2019, at the age of 85, surrounded by loved ones. He was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Ellen Olander Kaplan. He was a native of Philadelphia, born to Harry and Sylvia. Herbie served our nation during the Korean War in the United States Army. He later attended Ohio State School of Dentistry and continued to complete his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University Of Detroit Mercy School Of Dentistry in orthodontics. Herbie practiced orthodontics in the Richmond area until his retirement and served as a part-time faculty member in the VCU/MCV Department of Orthodontics for 25 years. He retired to San Francisco where he enjoyed the low humidity and no bugs. There, he remained involved in the music community and volunteered for the merchant marines, servicing the SS Jeremiah. His life's work, hobbies and pastimes were all centered around one thing, putting a smile on your face. Whether it was perfecting your bite, cracking a joke or playing his horn, Herbie wanted nothing more than to bring a smile to your face. He lives on in his sons, Josh (Marcy), Andy (Crystal) and Vladimir (Natasha); and four grandsons, Alex, Justin, Igor and Nikita. In addition, his extended loved ones include his sisters, Evelyn Lampert (Marty Cohen) and Charlotte Kaplan; nieces and nephew, Anne, Lisa, Steve and Ellen; and many great-nieces, nephews and cousins. Also dear to Herbie were his musician friends, retired dentists, veteran friends and an extended network of family and friends. A celebration of Herbie's life will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at The Hippodrome Theater located at 526 N. 2 Street, Richmond, Va., from 1 to 4 p.m. Please come in casual attire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Jazz Society at www.vajazz.org/support-rjs.View online memorial