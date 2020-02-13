KAPLAN, Irwin David, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, after a valiant battle with ALS. Irwin is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Patricia, who was his best friend and love of his life; his five adoring children, Tama (Larry), Keith (Karen), Wendy (William), Devon and Christopher; nine grandchildren, Zachary, Ethan, Jamie, Jillian, Harrison, Cameron, Jacob, Bennett and Harper; a brother, Jay (Cathy); brothers and sisters-in law, Ron Biskin, Meg and Alan Heckel, Sue and Don Vaught; nephews, nieces and lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Laurie; and his parents, Herman and Shirley Kaplan. Irwin grew up in West Orange, N.J., and was an avid athlete throughout high school. Upon graduation from college, he moved to Richmond, Va., where he spent the majority of his adulthood. He was an entrepreneur and started a successful clothing manufacturing company. After selling the business, he owned a health club, gas stations, laundromats and went into business with his son, starting an event company. Irwin was a lifelong athlete and enjoyed basketball, tennis, kayaking, running and swimming. During his retirement, he spent many years volunteering with his beloved therapy dog, Baxter, at a school for children with autism. Despite having traveled the world for business, he was happiest at home with his favorite person, Pat, or receiving visits from his children and grandchildren. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Irwin can be made to the ALS Association of Florida, Southeastern Guide Dogs or a charity of your choosing.View online memorial
