KAPLAN, Phyllis, of Richmond, passed away May 20, 2020, at the age of 88. She spent the past two months battling a host of physical maladies, not the least of which was COVID-19. She was always a fighter and stubborn to boot. She was not one to go gently into that good night. She was valiant to the end and her family is so proud of her. Her passing leaves an enormous hole in our lives. Born in Brooklyn, New York on June 13, 1931, she moved to Richmond in 1958 with her husband and two babies. For the rest of her 62 years in her adopted home town, she never really lost that Brooklyn accent. Phyllis loved to travel, she loved old movies and she loved music. Many a Sunday afternoon she spent with her husband, Larry, in the living room listening to the Metropolitan Opera and classical music broadcasts. She loved folk music, Edith Piaf, Broadway show tunes and listening to NPR. She sang and danced with her children all the time in the kitchen. Phyllis is survived by the love of her life for 70 years, her husband, Larry Kaplan; and their three daughters, Amy (Mike) Lamb, Janie Kaplan (Dennis Byrd) and Meredith (Pete) Hayden; her two grandchildren, Katherine and Ally Lamb and Dennis' daughter, Lauren. She is also survived by her sister, Cynthia Adels; and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was forthright yet sensitive with a wicked sense of humor. Despite her recent decline, she still managed to make us laugh and conveyed buoyant love to us through a glass window every day. Most of all, she loved cocktail hour and particularly her Gibsons. Just so the world knows: that's a double shot of gin with cocktail onions (no vermouth!). She spent a lot of time explaining that to the bartenders of the world. She was and remains deeply loved and will be missed beyond what she could ever have imagined. A memorial will be held at a later date. There will be Gibsons.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
Northam faces criticism for Virginia Beach visit without a mask; COVID-19 cases increase by 495
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginians must wear masks in public buildings and businesses starting Friday
-
Principal of Mary Munford Elementary tests positive for COVID-19 after computer distribution event
-
WATCH NOW: Va. Parole Board grants release to another convicted killer in decision assailed by authorities, victim's family
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …