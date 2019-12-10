KARP, Julia, 92, of Midlothian, formerly of Gary, Ind., died December 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Karp. She is survived by her daughters, Maria, Larissa and Daria; sister, Katherine Harbison and her husband, William; two granddaughters, Meredith and Diana; and many nieces and nephews. Julia was a life member of the American Needlepoint Guild and many of her works are on permanent display throughout the world. She was passionate about her volunteer knitting activities with "From the Heart." Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 12, with a Trisagion Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "From the Heart," 1425 Crawford Wood Place, Midlothian, Va. 23114 or Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, where she was a member.View online memorial
