KARSTEN, Danielle, born in Wrights City, Texas on June 20, 1938, died in Mechanicsville, Virginia on June 24, 2020. She came to Richmond, Virginia in 1971 but remained a proud Texan through and through. She brought with her two children, Dirk Graham and D'Anne Graham-Remocaldo (Manuel). She married John Karsten in 1990 and thus adopted three daughters by marriage, Kathy Witt (Joe), Meri Grubbs (Bob) and Sandy Dornbusch. Together, John and Danielle are the proud grandparents of 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her siblings, Deanna Kolb and Daryl Gillcoat of Texas and Jon Gillcoat of Maui. Additionally, Danielle's loving nature and hospitality brought in many others who claimed her as their mother and grandmother. She was a member of the St. Giles Presbyterian Church family and other churches throughout the years. She was most recently a member at Shalom Baptist Church, 8116 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Danielle possessed the kindest heart, a loving home, a sweet hospitable spirit and the most fabulous clothes. She was a fierce woman who loved God and her family. She will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life open house will be held on Sunday, July 12. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Shalom Baptist Church Misson Fund.View online memorial
