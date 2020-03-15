KATZ, Bernard F., 59, of Houston, Texas and Richmond, Va., passed away March 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert S. Katz; and his brother, Mark A. Katz. Mr. Katz is survived by his wife of 30 years, Graciela Katz; his mother, Doris B. Katz; his brother, Lee and wife, Jennifer; and two nieces, Jesslyn and Lila Rose; sister-in-law, Kiki Robinson; and niece, Alexandra; and nephew, Harry; brother-in-law, Harry Ganteaume and wife, Sumiko. Bernard, also known as Bernie, had a strong entrepreneurial spirit and drive, starting, owning and operating two successful businesses. He learned the food trade working at Tobacco Company and Bird in Hand restaurants, which led to the creation of Thyme Out Food Services, a successful food service and catering company, that worked with many large corporations. Bernie's ultimate passion was cars. He raced professionally in the Viper Racing League, and led a team that achieved a world speed record in a production car at the famous Nurburgring track in Germany. This passion led to his involvement in ViperExchange and the formation of BJ Motors, which became one of the largest providers of performance and elite vehicles in North America. Bernie was not one that was defined by work and enjoyed many hobbies and interests including: riding his Harley, traveling internationally including several African safari trips and just "chillin" with his wife and German Shepherds. Bernie will be remembered for his generosity, love of life and being a loving and devoted husband, son, brother, uncle and friend to countless people. The family will have a gathering with friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Monday, March 16, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Due to public health concerns, the graveside service will be held for family and close friends at 12 p.m. Monday, at Richmond Beth-El Cemetery at Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Bernie to Paw Huggers, P.O Box 2283 Tomball, Texas 77377 or online at www.pawhuggers.org.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 16
Family Gathering
Monday, March 16, 2020
1:30PM-3:00PM
1:30PM-3:00PM
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Guaranteed delivery before the Family Gathering begins.
Mar 16
Graveside Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Beth-El Cemetery at Forest Lawn
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
