KEATING, Mary "Lorma," 94, passed away on February 6, 2020. Words can't describe how much she and her radiant smile will be missed. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert A. Keating; and two grandchildren, Robbie and Lindsey Cushing. Lorma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, whose gentleness, kindness and ability to always be content were just part of who she was. Lorma grew up in New York City and was proud that her parents had been Vaudeville dancers. She is survived by her three children, Barbara Munier (Charles) of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Gale Cushing (William) of Richmond, Va. and Richard Keating (Beverly) of Ballston Spa, N.Y. Lorma is survived by six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a dedicated volunteer at St. Clare's hospital in Schenectady, New York, St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va. and Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va. Lorma was a communicant of St. Bridget's Church and in her last years was a resident of Lucy Corr, where she received loving, attentive care from the staff there, as well as from the fabulous Hospice team of Jackie, Mary, Steve, Cassie and Athena with Hospice Community Care. A memorial service will take place in New York with burial in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Westchester County, N.Y. It is comforting to know that Lorma has been reunited with the love of her life, Bob, who died when they were both 50 years old. She never questioned Bob's dying nor was she bitter at becoming a widow at 50. She instead celebrated that they had 26 wonderful years of marriage. Lindsey and Robbie will be among the first to welcome their beloved Granny home. If interested in making a donation in Lorma's memory, you might consider donating to Lucy Corr Foundation, 6800 Lucy Corr Blvd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial
