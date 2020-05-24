KEATING, Michael A., 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family members in his Kill Devil Hills home on Monday, May 18, 2020, due to complications from Agent Orange. Mike was born in Richmond, Va., on May 26, 1950. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, Richmond, Va., in 1968 and College Of The Albemarle. Mike proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and served his country in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Patricia "Pat" Holt Keating of over 50 years; five children, Michael, Kristin, Anne, Cathryn and Joey; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson; his brother, John Keating; and his sister, Annie V. Bowers. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests memorial donations in Michael's honor be made to Navy Federal Credit Union in care of Patricia Keating towards medical expenses. Memorial services will be held at a later date.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
WATCH NOW: Northam 'hopeful' students will return to school in fall; read what local school districts are considering
-
WATCH NOW: A small barbecue joint is determined not to become the latest restaurant to close permanently because of coronavirus
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond startup awarded $354 million federal contract to make ingredients for COVID-19 drugs
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …