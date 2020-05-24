KEATING, MICHAEL

KEATING, Michael A., 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family members in his Kill Devil Hills home on Monday, May 18, 2020, due to complications from Agent Orange. Mike was born in Richmond, Va., on May 26, 1950. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, Richmond, Va., in 1968 and College Of The Albemarle. Mike proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and served his country in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Patricia "Pat" Holt Keating of over 50 years; five children, Michael, Kristin, Anne, Cathryn and Joey; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson; his brother, John Keating; and his sister, Annie V. Bowers. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests memorial donations in Michael's honor be made to Navy Federal Credit Union in care of Patricia Keating towards medical expenses. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

