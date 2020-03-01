KEATON, John Dean, 61, departed this Earth to be with his loved ones and the Good Lord in Heaven on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John will be laid to rest next to his parents, John Walter Keaton and Katharine Frances Potter Keaton; and with his brother, James Everett Keaton at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, Virginia, at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 2. Spiritual Advisor with Heartland Hospice, David Hassmer, will be leading a committal service. Although John was born in 1958 with what many people called "disabilities," he exhibited nothing but extraordinary ability throughout his life. With the dedicated and enduring support of his family, John became an accomplished pianist and calligrapher, as well as an avid letter writer. He was among the first Special Olympics athletes in the Richmond area. John's proudest achievements include his graduation from high school in 1977 and later serving as a Customer Associate for Ukrop's Super Markets in Ashland and Varina. For decades, John was a faithful parishioner of First Baptist Church of Richmond, Virginia, and his family helped spearhead many of the church's programs for children and adults with special needs. In recent years, John lived at Good Neighbor Village in Varina and at Morningside in the West End in Richmond. He will be sorely missed by his cousins, his caretakers and all of the people whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Neighbor Village, P.O. Box 38413, Richmond, Va. 23231. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenAshland.com.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 2
Committal Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
