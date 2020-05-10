KECK, Andrew G. III, "Andy," 71, of Ruther Glen, Va., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born in Richmond, Va., and was retired from Luck Stone. Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew G. Keck Jr. (Hannah) and Flossie F. Campbell (Robert); siblings, Jimmy Campbell, Bobby Campbell, Eddie Campbell and Jackie Campbell. He is survived by his son, Andrew G. Keck IV (Diana); and adopted son, Brian Jolly (Melissa); three grandsons, William Heller, Ethan Keck and Andrew Millner; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Virginia Keck Blaska and Rosemary Tipton; brothers, Eric Keck (Brenda), Michael Campbell and Mike Dedeian (Bonnie). Andy loved sharing his wonderful sense of humor with his loved ones. He was a very special man who was loved by many and will be greatly missed, leaving behind many cherished memories. Due to the current Coronavirus restrictions, there will be a private graveside service at the family farm in Providence Forge, Va. Please visit www.vincentfh.com to post tributes and read memories.View online memorial
