KECK, Hannah Moxley, 95, of Providence Forge, Virginia, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Henrico, Virginia. She was born Hannah Kane Moxley on January 4, 1924, in Richmond, Virginia, to John Farley "Jack" Moxley and Mary Coleman Moxley. Hannah was married for 50 years to Andrew G. Keck Jr. She retired from C&P Telephone Company. She was an avid reader and cooked delicious food. Hannah loved knitting and crocheting, sewing, antiques, nature watching and shopping. She loved her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, John Farley Moxley; mother, Mary Coleman Moxley; two younger brothers, Robert M. Moxley and John T. Moxley; and husband, Andrew G. Keck Jr. She is survived by her children, John "Butch" Dedeian (Bonnie) and Eric Keck (Brenda); stepchildren, Andrew Keck III and Virginia Keck Blaska (Skip); one niece, Gayle Cascio (Leonard); seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.