KEE, Robert "Bobby" Elliott, 80, passed away on October 14, 2019. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Maggie Kee. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joan Hyatt Kee; his children, Robyne Muminovic (Enis), Terri Stephenson (Doug), Sandy Thompson (Rod), Mickey Ross (Pat), Tracey Kee, Christy Rodden (Chuck) and Rusty Kee (Renee); eight grandchildren; and a very dear friend of over 50 years, Tommy Burruss. Bobby was a charter member of the Virginia Street Rod Association for over 50 years. He was employed with Frito Lay for many years and later retired from Costco wholesale. He spent a lot of his spare time traveling to car shows with his beach buddies, Sonny Tunstall, Tom Smith and Barry George. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 17, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. A funeral service will be held at noon Friday, October 18, at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.