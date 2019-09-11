KEEL, Lucy Little, 96, of Richmond, passed away September 7, 2019. Born in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late Charles Malcolm Little Sr. and Lucy Lewis Little. Lucy was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Kinsman Keel; two sons, Henry K. Keel Jr. and Charles L. Keel; siblings, Margaret Little Slovic, Malcolm C. Little Jr. and Anne Beverley Little Ward; and nephew, Malcolm C. Little III. She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews, Malcolm Slovic, W. Matthew Slovic, Bob Slovic, Barbara Little Alexander, Frances Little Addison, Lewis Randolph Little, Lloyd Talbott Little, Elizabeth Anne Beverley Little, Lewis Ward and Stratford Ward; goddaughter and husband, Jean and Bob Marsh and their children; and extended family, Margaret and Dan Lawrence and their children. Lucy spent her early years working at the Patent Office, and later started her first business, the Hobby Shop, in Downtown Richmond. She was never seen without her camera, making friends wherever she went. Lucy loved her family. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, in Hollywood Cemetery. The family thanks the administration and staff of Our Lady of Hope for their love and care.View online memorial