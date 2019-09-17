KEESLING, John E., 73, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janice; two precious daughters, Sara, Molly Tomlin (Isaiah); two beloved grandsons, Jonathan and Daniel; and a massive group of friends he loved. John loved his family, always putting their needs first, and he retired as a Senior Training Specialist at Virginia Power, but never gave up his passion for cars. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial