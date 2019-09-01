KEETON, Jeffery "Jeff" Scott, 60, passed away August 6, 2019, at home. A devoted son to his mother, Beverly Puckett Keeton; and brother, Curtis Bradley Keeton. He is survived by three aunts, Annie Lucas, Shirley Wilkinson, Alice Kaolski; uncle, Jimmy Keeton. He was preceded in death by his father, Beauford Keeton; two aunts, Mildred and Ruby. Jeff was employed with Randolph-Macon College, Ashland, Va., where he worked as a member of the Physical Plant staff. Jeff loved riding his Honda bike. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 6, at Hunton Baptist Church, 11660 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly Keeton c/o Hunton Baptist Church.View online memorial