KEETON, Shirley Jaunita, 86, of Manakin-Sabot, died November 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Keeton. She is survived by two sisters, Ethel Javins and Mary Gilley; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Dover Baptist Church, with interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dover Baptist Church and the Goochland Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Norman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.View online memorial