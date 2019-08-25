KEISER, Ernestine "Ernie" L., 75, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Ernie was a 60-year member of Beach Community Grange and served as Secretary for The Virginia State Grange for many years. Ernie had a bachelor's degree in accounting, master's degree in taxation and was a CPA. She is survived by her sister, Sarah Clarke (Robert); nephews, James E., Robert A. (Catherine) and Christopher A. Taylor; and close friend, Helen M. Fortner. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest R. and Ruby Keiser; sister, Goldie K. Taylor; nieces, Susan E. Taylor and Robin R. Burgess. Friends may visit from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 26, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Ernie's funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow in the Wilson Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Beach Community Grange Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 2934, Chesterfield, Va. 23838, or to the National Grange Foundation Youth Leadership Fund, 1616 H St. NW, Suite 1100, Washington, D.C. 20006.View online memorial