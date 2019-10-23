KELLAM, Alice Smith, age 92, of Henrico County, passed away on October 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, George W. Kellam Jr.; and her son, George W. Kellam III of Forest, Va. She leaves a number of nieces and nephews, one of which is Anne Burke (Jerry) of Lawrenceville, Va. Alice attended Longwood University, Farmville, Va., for two years and one year at Smithdeal-Massey Business College, Richmond, Va. She came back to Lawrenceville, Va., to be with her mom and dad and worked as a Clerk of the Court for Judge Baugh. A memorial service will be held at Skipwith United Methodist Church, 2211 Skipwith Road, Richmond, Va., at 3 p.m. on October 26, 2019. A visitation will be from 3 to 3:45 p.m. with the service starting at 4 p.m. A reception will follow in the social hall. A private graveside service will be held later in Lawrenceville, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Skipwith United Methodist Church, 2211 Skipwith Road, P.O. Box 32104, Richmond, Va. 23294.View online memorial