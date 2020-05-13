KELLEY, Alice Feitig, was born on June 10, 1924, in Richmond, Va., to Ruth Thompson Feitig and Adam Otto Feitig. She passed away on May 11, 2020, at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Constance Rae Winter; brother, David Adam Feitig; husband, Franklin Bradley Kelley (married May 25, 1951); and son, Leslie Adam Kelley. Alice is survived by her daughters, Pamela Jenkins (Dave) and Janet Eanes (Bruce). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kimberly Jenkins, Ben Eanes (Beth), Taylor Kelley, Brooks Kelley and Sam Eanes. Alice also leaves behind many much-loved nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. She attended Thomas Jefferson High School and received her teaching degree from Longwood College. She worked for the Henrico County School System for the majority of her teaching career. Alice was a founding member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. The family would like to express sincere thanks and gratitude to her loving caregiver Sharnetta, Home Instead Associates and the staff of Westminster Canterbury Mary Morton Health Center 2nd floor. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, at 3 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park for family and friends. A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Westminster Canterbury Foundation. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
