KELLEY, ANDREW

KELLEY, Andrew Lee Sr., 81, passed away November 2, 2019, in Richmond, Va. He was born January 13, 1938, to Ernest and Lila Kelley, who with his first wife, Grace Jefferson; his second wife, Virginia Schaich; sons, Andrew "Jr.," Chris; and granddaughter, Krista Kelley, predeceased him. He is survived by his son, Randy (Kim) Kelley; granddaughter, Michelle (Joshua) Gajewski; and great-grandchildren, Amity and Mark. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, at Washington Memorial Park, Sandston. Donations may be made to Goochland Animal Shelter.

