KELLEY, Andrew Lee Sr., 81, passed away November 2, 2019, in Richmond, Va. He was born January 13, 1938, to Ernest and Lila Kelley, who with his first wife, Grace Jefferson; his second wife, Virginia Schaich; sons, Andrew "Jr.," Chris; and granddaughter, Krista Kelley, predeceased him. He is survived by his son, Randy (Kim) Kelley; granddaughter, Michelle (Joshua) Gajewski; and great-grandchildren, Amity and Mark. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, at Washington Memorial Park, Sandston. Donations may be made to Goochland Animal Shelter.