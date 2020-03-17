KELLEY, Christabel Virginia, 103, passed away on March 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James Gilliam and Emily DeShields Delano Conley. She was predeceased by her husband, James Ware Kelley Sr.; her son, James Ware Kelley Jr.; her sisters, Emily Gertrude Gaskins and Lois Conley Rogers; and her brothers, David Augustus Conley, Samuel Gilliam Conley, Alvah Octavius Conley, Woodrow Wilson Conley and Benjamin Delano Conley. Surviving are her son, Thomas Delano Kelley of Kilmarnock, Virginia; five grandchildren, James Ware Kelley III of New York, Kimberly Kelley Seath (Drew) of Rowayton, Connecticut, Thomas Chilton Kelley of Kilmarnock, Virginia, Hugh Campbell Kelley (Caroline) of Canton, Massachusetts and Thomas Hurst Kelley (Jennifer) of Richmond, Virginia; nine great- grandchildren; one brother, James Pelham Conley (Hazel) of Remo, Virginia; and one sister, Anne C. Bromley of Morattico, Virginia. Mrs. Kelley was a member of Bluff Point United Methodist Church, where she sang in its choir for over 75 years and a life member of Historic Christ Church, where she served as a docent. She also belonged to the Bluff Point Community League, Dividing Creek Association and Delano Kindred. She was a past member for many years of Cobbs Hall Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Mary Ball Washington Museum and Library, Northern Neck Historical Society, Northumberland Historical Society, White Stone Woman's Club, Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club and Kilmarnock Garden Club, and was active in American Red Cross work. Her love of history, genealogy and horticulture influenced her organizational memberships and her daily activities. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Historic Christ Church Burying Grounds, Weems, Virginia. The family will receive friends in the Bayne building following the service. Memorials may be made to Bluff Point United Methodist Church, 198 Pt. Pleasant Road, Kilmarnock, Va. 22482. Currie Funeral Home handled the arrangements.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 20
Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Historic Christ Church Burying Ground
420 Christ Church Road
Weems, VA 22576
420 Christ Church Road
Weems, VA 22576
