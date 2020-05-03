KELLEY, Thomas F., 69, of Colonial Heights, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Cecil and Evelyn Kelley; and his brother, Chuck. He is survived by his children, Vickie, Jerry, Tonia and Kim; and his sister Linda. He is also survived by his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many wonderful family members and friends. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Colonial Heights Health Care Center for taking such good care of Tommy. A Celebration of Life for "Tommy Tee" will be honored at a later time.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery