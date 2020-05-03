KELLEY, THOMAS

KELLEY, Thomas F., 69, of Colonial Heights, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Cecil and Evelyn Kelley; and his brother, Chuck. He is survived by his children, Vickie, Jerry, Tonia and Kim; and his sister Linda. He is also survived by his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many wonderful family members and friends. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Colonial Heights Health Care Center for taking such good care of Tommy. A Celebration of Life for "Tommy Tee" will be honored at a later time.

