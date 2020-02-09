KELLEY, William "Bill" Carroll, 74, entered his eternal home through the pearly gates on February 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Wallace Kelley. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen "Skeeter" Kelley; and his sister, Mary Jane Bowlin. He was the head of a blended family of seven children and eight grandchildren. Bill was the owner of Bill Kelley Metalsmith, in Ashland, Va., for over 30 years. He enjoyed singing and playing gospel music with a number of groups across Virginia. Throughout his life, he demonstrated a love of the Lord. In accordance with his wishes, there will not be a memorial service. In celebration of his life, a contribution can be made to Inspiration Ministries P.O. Box 7750, Charlotte, N.C. 28241 or to your church or favorite music group.View online memorial
