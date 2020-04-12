KELLISON, CLIFFORD "DEAN"

KELLISON, Clifford "Dean," passed away April 8, 2020, at his home in Maidens, Va. He was born in Richmond, Va., on December 21, 1957, to the late Leonard C. "Buddy" and Linda Slaughter Kellison. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Vicki Tillack Kellison; his sons, Joshua (Shannon) and Jared (Ashley); and one grandson, Landon; his loving sisters, Debbie (David), Kim and Dawn (Chuck). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. -"Take your time. Don't live too fast. Troubles come. And they will pass."

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CLIFFORD KELLISON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags