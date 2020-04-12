KELLISON, Clifford "Dean," passed away April 8, 2020, at his home in Maidens, Va. He was born in Richmond, Va., on December 21, 1957, to the late Leonard C. "Buddy" and Linda Slaughter Kellison. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Vicki Tillack Kellison; his sons, Joshua (Shannon) and Jared (Ashley); and one grandson, Landon; his loving sisters, Debbie (David), Kim and Dawn (Chuck). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. -"Take your time. Don't live too fast. Troubles come. And they will pass."View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…