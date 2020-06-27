KELLUM, LOIS Jun 27, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KELLUM, Lois Sauer, 83, of Weems. To plant a tree in memory of LOIS KELLUM as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions Virginia Board of Education statement WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1 UPDATED: City council members call for immediate removal of Confederate monuments after police intervene when protesters try to pull down J.E.B. Stuart statue Obituary Sections Card of ThanksCemetery LotsDeath NoticesNews Featured ObitsGalleryIn MemoriamNews ObituariesSearch Obituaries Remembering Loved Ones Submit an obituary or in memoriam noticeFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email. Email us Death Notices Obituary list for June 27, 2020 Obituary list for June 26, 2020 Obituary list for June 25, 2020 Obituary list for June 24, 2020 Obituary list for June 23, 2020