KELLY, Barbara, 74, of Richmond, Va., entered into eternal rest on November 13, 2019, at a local health care center. She was the daughter of the late Royal and Luseanna Clark Kelly. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted family, one son, Hamadi Kelly; and one devoted niece, Kelly Myles and her husband, James; and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. A homegoing service will held 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Services of comfort are entrusted to the staff of McClenny and Watkins Funeral Service. You may sign the guest register at mcclennyfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
