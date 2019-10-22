KELLY, CLARENCE

KELLY, Clarence E., 71, of Richmond, Va., departed this life October 17, 2019, leaving behind a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Wilson & Associates Funeral Service-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va.

