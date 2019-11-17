KELLY, JOHN

KELLY, Dr. John J. III, 96, of Richmond, Va., died November 13, 2019. He was a native of Big Stone Gap, Va., the son of Trula W. Kelly and Dr. John J. Kelly Jr. He was predeceased by his wife of more than 63 years, the former Helen Rutherfoord Handy of Richmond; and by their son, John J. Kelly IV of Monroe, Va. and Virginia Beach; by their two granddaughters, Raven K. Ellington (William) and Lauren K. Kelly of Richmond; and by his daughter-in-law Marilee Kelly. He was also predeceased by his sisters, Lloyd K. Barnes of West Point, Va. and Elizabeth K. Kearfott of Richmond; and by his brother, Dr. William W. Kelly of Atlanta, Ga. He is survived by a daughter, the Rev. Ann W. Kelly of Sanford, N.C.; and son, James B. Kelly of North Chesterfield. He is also survived by four granddaughters, Laura Beth Kelly (Tony Sullivan), Anna R. Kelly, Amanda A. Kelly and Mary Kate Kelly (Tony Jaecks); two grandsons, Gregory J. Murrell and John J. Kelly V (Devon Shick); two great-grandchildren, John J. Kelly VI and Savannah L. Jaecks; daughter-in-law, Alma P. Kelly; and former daughter-in-law, Prudence L. Harris. Dr. Kelly initially attended Washington & Lee University when he joined the Navy Reserve. Called to active duty in 1943, he was assigned to the Navy V-12 Unit at Duke University, where he completed his pre-medical studies. He was then sent to the Medical College of Virginia, where he graduated in 1948. Further training was delayed by Navy service during the Korean War. He returned to Richmond in 1951 and completed training in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology at the Medical College of Virginia and the McGuire VA Medical Center. Dr. Kelly then began a 26-year association as a faculty member of the medical school, rising to full professor in 1968, and a staff member of the VA facility in a number of positions, including that of Chief of Medicine from 1963 to 1975. In 1980, he became Medical Director of Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Virginia. He retired in 1988, but continued work as a consultant until 2002. Dr. Kelly was a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians as well as the American College of Rheumatology. He was a member and former Vestryman of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter, 4819 Monument Ave., Richmond. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Church of the Holy Comforter at 4819 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230 or to a favorite charity.View online memorial