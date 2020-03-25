KELLY, Maureen E., of St. Mary's Woods in Richmond, Virginia, died on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Mrs. Kelly was born June 23, 1928, in New Haven, Connecticut, and was the daughter of the late Edward T. McGuinness and Mary Doyle McGuinness. Mrs. Kelly was a graduate of the Forsyth Dental Hygiene School in Boston, Massachusetts, and practiced in the Valley for 20 happy years. On July 13, 1949, she married James Charles Kelly, who is deceased. She is survived by two sons, James C. Kelly III and wife, Maureen F. Kelly and Christopher E. Kelly and wife, Kathryn S. Kelly; four grandchildren, Anna Kelly Shenk and husband, Matthew Shenk, Jacob C. Kelly, Andrew S. Kelly and Richard Sean Kelly; and four great-grandchildren, Trinity and Thomas Shenk and Brenna and Eli Kelly, all of Richmond. She is also survived by her sister, Audrey Buck of Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jayne E. Kelly. In her younger years, she was president of the Catholic Women's Sodality, joint chairwoman of bake sales and the children's Christmas parties. She was also a Eucharistic minister when that was a new development in the church. Throughout her life, she enjoyed nature: hikes on Skyline Drive, her garden and the beaches of her native Connecticut and the Outer Banks. Along with her husband, she filled her house with song, from psalms to show-tunes. She shared her affection and joy widely and treasured her family and friends. She will be dearly missed. Memorial service details have yet to be determined.View online memorial
