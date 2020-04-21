KELLY, Michael David, age 59, of Chesterfield, Va., died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, after battling COVID-19. Mike was born in Germany into a military family and spent most of his early life in Michigan. He proudly served in the U.S. Army for 18 years, most of which was as a Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. He retired at Fort Lee, Va., with the rank of Master Sergeant. Mike's civilian career was in information technology. He worked in higher education, both working in and teaching IT at Richard Bland College and most recently as a Systems Administrator for the Virginia Department of Social Services. He was very active in the Masonic Fraternity. He was a Past Master of Dupont Lodge No. 289 A.F. & A.M. and served as District Deputy Grand Master for the 29th Masonic District in 2019. For his hard work and dedication, Mike was named Outstanding District Deputy Grand Master by the Grand Master of Masons on Virginia. Mike was known for his wit and humor. He will be remembered for his bright smile, his ability to make people laugh, and his desire to share his many gifts with all that he met. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie Burton Kelly and Myrna Cartwright Kelly; his second mother, Ruby Kelly; a brother, Tim Kelly; and his mother-in-law, Shirley Guthrie. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Nancy Kelly; sons, Adam Kelly and Matthew Kelly; siblings, Kathy Bell, Leslie Kelly, Iris Buttons and Tom Kelly; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Old Powhatan Baptist Church, 2202 Old Church Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139 or Dupont Lodge No. 289 Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 395, Hopewell, Va. 23860. Services by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Lawrenceville, Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
UPDATE: Four Northern Virginia counties account for 42% of state's COVID-19 hospitalizations
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
COVID-19 testing, the key to lifting public restrictions, stalls in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…