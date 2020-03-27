KELLY, Robert Bruce, 83, of Henrico, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadette Boyle Kelly; and sons, Michael and John Christopher Kelly. He is survived by his daughter, Veronica Jensen (David); five grandchildren, Kevin, Patrick, Stephen and Bridget Jensen and Sarah Mayhew (Phillip); two great-grandchildren, Thomas and Leah; as well as other extended family and friends. Robert retired as a Sergeant First Class from the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 5217 Futura Ave. A private committal will be held. bennettfuneralhomes.comView online memorial
