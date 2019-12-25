KENDALL, Mary Grace Pfeffer, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her parents, her six siblings, and her husband, Sam Kendall. She is survived by her 13 children, Timothy Kendall, Sunny Kendall Harris, Daniel Kendall, Jerome Kendall, Jane Kendall, Julia Kendall Keane, Joyce Kendall Lindley, Mary Kendall Anderson, Thomas Kendall, Anthony Kendall, Kristina Kendall, Deborah Kendall, and Glenna Kendall Strable, and their families. Grace was a person of great strength and endurance, who experienced and survived many challenges, including childhood poverty during the Depression, the loss of her twin brother, Glen, during World War II, all the struggles of raising her large family, and widowhood in her mid-fifties. She was intelligent and witty, open-minded and strong-willed, sensitive, thoughtful, and kind-hearted. Justice, fairness, civil rights, and compassion for those in need were important to her. She loved music and dancing, was irresistibly drawn to babies and little children, was keenly interested in politics, and was known for her green thumb and her yards full of flowers. In her last years, dementia and osteoporosis took their relentless toll, but she withstood both for years with determination, tenacity, and resilience. At her nursing home, she liked her room to look as much like an overloaded Christmas tree as possible, and wanted every square inch of wall space to be covered with family photographs, seasonal decor, butterfly stickers, and greeting cards. She brought joy to herself and others by wearing one or more large, flashy rhinestone turtle rings on every finger, and by parading around in her wheelchair wearing bunny ears, reindeer antlers, or a flashing jack-o-lantern headband. She held and kissed the hand of every person she encountered, and constantly told others how much she liked them and how good they were. A wheelchair ride outdoors to feed the birds with bread she swiped from the plates of others in the dining room was the highlight of every day. Nothing in the world made her happier than being asked to recite the names of her 13 children, and she would immediately respond with her signature chant of "Timmy-Susie-Danny-Jerry-Janie-Julie-Joycie-Mary-Tommy-Tony-Tina-Debbie-and-Glenna!" Grace Kendall was a force to be reckoned with, and the world will never be the same without her. She will be sorely missed. In accordance with Grace's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National Osteoporosis Foundation or the Dementia Society of America.View online memorial
KENDALL, MARY
To plant a tree in memory of MARY KENDALL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.