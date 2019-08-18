KENNEALY, JOSEPH "JOE"

KENNEALY, Joseph T. "Joe," 77, of Tappahannock, died peacefully on August 14, 2019. Joe was born in Chicago, Ill., to Joseph and Clarabell Kennealy, whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jean; and their children, Sean (Nicolette), Brian (Dawn), Erin, Brenda (Mark), Kevin (Sarah); a brother, Robert "Bob" (Bernadette); and 12 grandchildren. Joe was a U.S. Navy veteran and settled in Virginia after being discharged. Joe worked for IBM for 34 years. He enjoyed his time on the water boating, fishing and riding his jet ski. The family gatherings for holidays, whether hosted by Joe and Jean or one of their children, were special times in Joe's life. Joe attended Saint Timothy Catholic Church, serving as an usher and was also a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus Father Colin Cooke Council. Memorial visitation will be held August 24, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Saint Timothy Catholic Church, 413 Saint Timothy Ln., Tappahannock, Va. 22560. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Riverside Tappahannock Hospice, 289 Hospital Rd., Tappahannock, Va. 22560 or to Saint Timothy Catholic Church.View online memorial