KENNEDY, Mary Helen (Slate). It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Helen (Slate) Kennedy, 84, of Midlothian, Va. Mary Helen was the beloved wife to Donald Eugene Kennedy. They were high school sweethearts in Coalwood, W.Va., and married in 1954. They moved to Hampton, Virginia in the early '60s and eventually landed in Midlothian in 1978, where they have remained ever since. Mary Helen is survived by her three daughters and their families, Jane, Jack, Savannah and John Hastings; Beth Kennedy; Michelle, Jeff, Connor and Brooke Canavan; along with her sister-in-law, Kathy Kennedy; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary Helen was preceded in death by her two sisters, Annabel and Mildred; and her brother, Walt. She was an active member in the Mt. Pisgah church community and local crafting guilds. Mary Helen enjoyed vacationing in the Outer Banks, she loved sewing/quilting/watercolor painting and numerous other creative activities. Most of all, she loved her family and cherished her friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, we will celebrate her life at a yet to be determined date.View online memorial
