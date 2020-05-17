KENNEY, Irene G., 78, of Henrico, gained her wings May 13, 2020. She is survived by two daughters, Lillie Doles and Gloria Garlick; three sons, Edward (Iris) and Harvey Garlick and Leslie Kenney Jr.; two brothers, Joe Garlick and Carroll Joshua (Jacqueline); and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane.View online memorial
