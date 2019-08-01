KENNY, PATRICK SR.

KENNY, Patrick H. Sr., 71, of Amelia, went to be with his Heavenly Father July 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Iris S. Kenny; son, Patrick Kenny Jr. of North Carolina; stepdaughter, Evelyn Wright (Charles) of Chesterfield; sister, Mary Payne (Bill) of Chesterfield; brother, Robert Kenny (Barbara) of Cartersville; three grandchildren, Bobby Pohl, Laura and Taylor Kenny. Pat, being a private pilot, loved to fly. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Funeral services will be held Friday, at 11 a.m. in The Graceland Baptist Church, Powhatan. Interment church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial