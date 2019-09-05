KENT, Sara Mae, 78, of Richmond, formerly of New Jersey, departed this life Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She leaves to cherish her loving memory a host of family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Homegoing celebration 12 noon Saturday, September 7, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Entombment Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial