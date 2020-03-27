KERN, Bruce Warrick, 65, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, after a valiant battle with heart disease. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Kern; mother, Lucille Kern; and brothers, Douglas Kern and Vincent Kern. Mr. Kern is survived by his brother, Linwood Kern (Cindy); nieces, Lindsay Kern and Allison Rose (Patrick); and nephew, Warrick Kern (Laurie); two great-nieces and one great-nephew. Bruce graduated from Douglas Freeman High School and at the time of his death was working for Dixson's Auctions. Bruce will be remembered for his sharp mind, love of antiques and genealogy and friendly personality. Due to the ongoing health crisis there will be no public visitation or services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
