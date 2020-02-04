KERN, Vincent Warrick, 76, of Richmond, died on Friday, the 31st of January, in the year of our Lord 2020. He was the widower of Patricia Fields Jones Kern. Mr. Kern was the son of the late Edward Warrick Kern and Dorothy Moore Kern. He is survived by his son, Vincent Warrick Kern Jr. and his wife, Laurie Minor Kern; two brothers, Bruce W. Kern and Linwood W. Kern; and his nephew, Bradley Lanier Watson. Mr. Kern was retired from the Virginia Department of Corrections. The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 6. Entombment will follow in the Hollywood Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions may be sent to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 9155 Hungary Rd., Richmond, Va. 23294.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of VINCENT KERN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.