KERSEY, Martha Mae Hart Hiter, 79, of Ruckersville, Virginia, passed away April 15, 2020, at her home. She was born May 29, 1940, in Farmville, Va., daughter of the late Edd Hill Hart and Lillian Barbour Hart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ginger Lee Hart. Martha is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Thomas E. Kersey; two daughters, Cynthia L. Mott (Paul) and Kimberly Hutchinson (Stuart); stepdaughter, Kimberly Kay Long (Mark); brother, Roger O. Hart (Linda); sister, Pam J. Hart (Chuck Story); seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many other family members, nieces, nephews; friends, especially two very special friends, Robin Hubbard and Evelyn Deane, who were so gracious with their time and love throughout the years. Martha loved her family, friends, and especially her best friend, Anna Johnson. Her love of animals, especially cats, was strong. She loved to send cards to let people know that she was constantly thinking of them. Her faith in the Lord was immense. She loved Jesus and knew he loved her too. A private graveside service will be held at Holly Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank her caring and compassionate doctors, Dr. Trish Millard and Dr. Anneke Schroen of the UVA Emily Couric Cancer Center and the great infusion nurses and Jennifer with Hospice of the Piedmont. CANCER SUCKS Memorial contributions may be made in Martha's memory to the charity of one's choice. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Virginia, is in charge of arrangements.View online memorial
