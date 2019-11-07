KERWAN, May Youngblood, 104, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord November 4, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Sipos; son-in-law, Charles Sipos; two granddaughters, Lisa Coffey (Bruce) and great-grandson, Joshua, Holly Craddock (Avery) of Cary, N.C. and their children, Kaylee and Sarah. She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert Youngblood; second husband, John Kerwan (John/Nancy and family); longtime friend, Ralph Stukey and family. She lived most of her life in the Hudson Valley. May spent her time helping others and was loved everywhere she went. A descendant of the French Huguenots, her roots go back to the 17th Century in New York State, where she lived until age 95. A private service for family will be held at a later time. Her family would like to thank the staff of Lucy Corr and Heartland Hospice for their love, care and concern. Donations in May's memory may be made to Cross Pointe Nazarene Church, 5710 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23224.View online memorial