KESLER, Clarence, our beloved father and grandfather, told his last Earthly story and claimed the victory of which he so often spoke on August 23, 2019. C.L. attended Cradock High School where he met his wife of 61 years, Patricia Kesler. He counted his riches through the blessings of their six children, 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory are Paige and Lee Belcher, Arleen Douberly, Vicki Kesler, John Kesler, Steve and Monnie Kesler, Chip and Patty Kesler; 17 grandchildren, Amanda and Matthew Monte, Rebecca and Gregory McIntyre, Benjamin Belcher, Abigail Belcher, Ann and Christopher Niles, Mary Douberly, Lauren Douberly, Sharon Miller, David Kesler, Christina Kesler, Sean Kesler, Stephen and Jill Kesler, Shannon Kesler, Louis and Leah Kesler, Katherine Kesler Pully, Crystal Kennedy; 20 great-grandchildren, Molly and Adeline Monte, Nicholas McIntyre, Anna, Kristyn, Rebekah, and Ryan Niles, Caleb and Khaleesi Douberly, Daniel and Aurora Miller, Cade Kesler, Katie, Kourtnie, and Anna Beasley, Manny Correia, Nathian and Lucas Harwood and Michael Kennedy; special friends, Missy Garrison, David Patrick, and Nicholas Atkinson. C.L is predeceased in death by his beloved wife, Pat Kesler; son-in-law, Larry Douberly; grandson, Justin Williamson; and parents, Mae and C.M. Kesler. Services are scheduled for Monday, August 26, 2019, 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Midlothian, Va. Interment will follow in Mt. Herman Baptist Church, Moseley, Va. The family is being served by Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy, Chesterfield.View online memorial