KESLER, Jeanne Osborne, passed away on April 8, 2020, at the grand age of 91. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Ernest and Burnley Osborne; favorite brother, Ozzie; and the love of her life, George Kesler, her husband of 67 years. Jeanne was born in Richmond and fondly recalled her childhood years living on Westover Avenue. She attended Varina High School and soon thereafter found her first employment at the C&P Telephone company. On February 17, 1951, she married George and they made their homeplace on Mill Road in Varina. It was here that Jeanne would raise her family of five children, Jan, Jim, Bob, Sue and Buck, and then took on her new family members with the addition of their spouses, Wayne, Suzi, Tara, Ernie and Deanna. Later, her family expanded with the addition of 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Jeanne's later life saw her help George start a business, Genik, Inc. It was here that Jeanne took on even more family with each and every employee that came through the doors. After retirement from Genik in 1994, Jeanne and George found a new homeplace at Oak Meadow on the Piankatank River. Her final years took her to reside at the Harmony Collection at Hanover. Jeanne will be missed by all her family and remembered for her smile, caring heart and most of all, the love she shared with all. A private interment will be held in the cemetery at Laurel Hill UMC. bennettfuneralhomes.comView online memorial
