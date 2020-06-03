KEY, JENNIFER

KEY, Deacon Jennifer L., 67, of Richmond, departed this life May 28, 2020. She is survived by three daughters, Nasheba, Yoshima and Ieshia Key; six grandchildren, five sisters, one brother and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020. Interment Riverview Cemetery.View online memorial
