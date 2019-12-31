KEY, ROBERT "BOB" "BOBBY"

KEY, Robert Durwood "Bob" "Bobby," 75, of Mattaponi, Virginia, was reunited with the love of his life in Heaven on Thursday, December 26, 2019, after an extended illness. He was predeceased by his mother and father; older brother, Sherdell; sister-in-law, Leah; and love of his life, Marguerite "Dale" Key. Robert was born August 29, 1944, in Richmond, Virginia, to Annie and Robert Key. He joined the Marine Corps at the age of 18 and after Marine Corps Boot Camp, Paris Island, S.C., was deployed to Vietnam on two separate occasions. He was also at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Okinawa, Japan, Hawaii and Quantico during his time in the Corps. He was very proud of his beloved Marine Corps and wore his Sgt tattoos proudly. He went on to work as an Orkin Pest Control rep and a heavy equipment mechanic with Gallagher Equipment Company. He was a very skilled mechanic and loved NASCAR. Bob suffered from the wounds of his time in Vietnam, living with terrible health issues from exposure to Agent Orange. He later succumbed to a life as a 100% disabled veteran due to his disease. After the loss of his wife, "Dale" in 2016, he suffered tremendous heartache and depression. He would never get over the loss of the love of his life and wife of 39 years. He is survived by his only child, Catherine Reese, who resides in Mattaponi; brother, Wayne; two grandsons, Brandon and Cody Kelly; a great-grandson, Graylen; his Uncle Lewis; in-laws, David and Cindy Murphy; and former spouse, Carolyn Gilliam, all in Richmond, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Detachment #1317 Marine Corps League and American Legion Post #75, Gloucester. Bob will be cremated, and he and his beloved "Dale" will be interred in Quantico National Cemetery in Quantico at a future date. Memorial gifts can be made in memory of Bob to the Middle Peninsula Detachment #1317, P.O. Box 1930, Gloucester, Va. 23061. Arrangements by Andrews Funeral Home and Crematory.View online memorial
