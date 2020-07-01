KEYES, MARJORIE

KEYES, Mrs. Marjorie, 91, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Laurels of Willow Creek in Chesterfield, Va. She is survived by one stepdaughter, Jackey Key; three grandchildren; two sisters, Marion Miller of New Haven, Conn. and Tessie Bates of Powhatan, Va.; two devoted nieces, Margie Bates of Alexandria, Va. and Florine Bell of Powhatan, Va.; along with a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, Va., where public viewing will be held Thursday from 12 to 7 p.m. Private graveside services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Branch Family Cemetery, Powhatan, Va.View online memorial
Service information
Jul 2
Visitation at Funeral Home
Thursday, July 2, 2020
12:00PM-7:00PM
12:00PM-7:00PM
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
64 Cartersville Road
Cumberland, VA 23040
64 Cartersville Road
Cumberland, VA 23040
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation at Funeral Home begins.
Jul 3
Private
Friday, July 3, 2020
1:00AM
1:00AM
Branch Family Cemetery
5255 Old Buckingham Rioad
Powhatan, VA 23139-5
5255 Old Buckingham Rioad
Powhatan, VA 23139-5
Guaranteed delivery before the Private begins.
