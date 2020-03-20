KEYS-ALDRIDGE, LINDA

KEYS-ALDRIDGE, Mrs. Linda, departed this life March 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by son, Kwende' Richardson-Keys. She is survived by two sons, Amiri Richardson-Keys Sr. (Cindy) and Kimyade Richardson-Keys Sr. (Sabrita); nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild; one sister, Stephonia Owolabi; several nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave.View online memorial
