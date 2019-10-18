KHADDAGE, Labib Helmi, 57, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born on August 12, 1962, in Lebanon, to Helmi and Siham Khaddage. Left to cherish his memory are his mother; wife, Rowaida; daughters, Sarah Khaddage and Zena Khaddage (Aaron Goodwin); brothers, Jad and Baha Khaddage; and sisters, Nahla Khaddage Boudiab and Rabab Abi-Hanna. Labib earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Old Dominion University and was owner of Khaddage CPA in Glen Allen, Va. The family will recieve friends on Saturday, October 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, where a funeral service will be held on Sunday, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be accepted at The American Druze Society, 750 Courthouse Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236.View online memorial